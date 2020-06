June 3 (Reuters) - Kezar Life Sciences Inc:

* KEZAR PROVIDES DATA UPDATE FROM MISSION STUDY OF KZR-616

* KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC - TWO OF TWO PATIENTS WITH LUPUS NEPHRITIS SAW GREATER THAN 50% REDUCTION IN PROTEINURIA

* KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC - KZR-616 DEMONSTRATES IMPROVEMENT ON EXPLORATORY EFFICACY MEASURES ACROSS SEVEN MEASURES OF DISEASE ACTIVITY