Nov 22 (Reuters) - KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE:

* SIGNS INITIAL DEAL WITH SANAD HOLDING TO SELL 19.967 PERCENT OF TOTAL 20.003 PERCENT STAKE IN GULF INVESTMENT HOUSE AT 23 FILS PER SHARE

* SAYS 19.967 PERCENT STAKE REPRESENTS 32.79 MLN SHARES OF GULF INVESTMENT HOUSE Source: (bit.ly/2iFn2we) Further company coverage: