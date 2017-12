BRIEF-Kforce Announced Estimated Impact Of New U.S. Tax Law On Q4 2017 Guidance

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kforce Inc:

* KFORCE INC. ANNOUNCED ESTIMATED IMPACT OF NEW U.S. TAX LAW ON FOURTH QUARTER 2017 GUIDANCE

* KFORCE INC - EXPECTS TO RECORD A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE IN Q4 OF 2017 AS A RESULT OF RECENTLY ENACTED TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* KFORCE INC- SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NET INCOME IN Q4 FROM REVALUATION BETWEEN $6 MILLION TO $7 MILLION, OR ABOUT $0.24 TO $0.28 PER SHARE

* KFORCE - ESTIMATE CO‘S EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE WILL BE IN RANGE OF 25.5% TO 27.5% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO ABOUT 38.0% FOR 2017

* KFORCE INC - ONE-TIME CHARGE DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTS SOLELY FROM REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS AS OF DEC. 31, 2017