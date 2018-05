May 1 (Reuters) - Kforce Inc:

* KFORCE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $346.3 MILLION; NET INCOME OF $9.2 MILLION, OR $0.37 PER SHARE; TECH FLEX GROWTH ACCELERATES TO 6.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q1 REVENUE $346.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $345.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 REVENUE OF $355 MILLION TO $360 MILLION

* SEES Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.62 TO $0.65