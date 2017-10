BRIEF-Kforce reports Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kforce Inc

* Kforce reports third quarter revenues of $341.1 million; third quarter net income of $10.1 million, or $0.40 per share; adjusted third quarter net income of $11.5 million, or $0.45 per share

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $341.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $340.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kforce Inc sees Q4 ‍revenues of $338 million to $342 million​

* Kforce Inc sees Q4 ‍earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.44​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $334.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S