May 29 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA:

* SAYS SIERRA GORDA SIGNS LOAN DEAL WITH BANK GOSPODARSTWA KRAJOWEGO

* LOAN WILL BE USED FOR SUPPORTING CURRENT ACTIVITY OF SIERRA GORDA IN RESPONSE TO CURRENT MACROECONOMIC SITUATION CAUSED BY COVID-19

* VALUE OF GUARANTEE GRANTED BY CO FOLLOWS FROM CO’S SHARES IN SIERRA GORDA (55% OF SHARES) AND TOTAL AMOUNT OF LOAN ($200 MILLION) AND EQUALS $110 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)