Feb 10 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* KRUPA GLOBAL INVESTMENTS SAYS HAS HELD TALKS WITH STRONG PRIVATE EQUITY GROUPS BASED IN PRAGUE TO TAKE STRATEGIC STAKE IN NMC HEALTH AFTER RECENT SELL-OFF

* KRUPA GLOBAL INVESTMENTS SAYS TALKS HAVE BEEN REGARDING TAKING STRATEGIC STAKE IN NMC HEALTH OR SECURING FINANCING FOR NMC HEALTH FOUNDER MR. B.R. SHETTY