Dec 7 (Reuters) - Khalkos Exploration Inc:

* KHALKOS EXPLORATION ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* KHALKOS EXPLORATION-TO PROCEED BY YEAR END WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF MINIMUM $200,000 CAD & MAXIMUM OF $250,000 CAD TO MANY INVESTORS, AT $0.10/UNIT