May 28 (Reuters) - Khiron Life Sciences Corp:

* KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP - REVENUES OF $1.9 MILLION FOR Q1 2020, IMPROVING GROSS MARGIN BY 17% COMPARED TO Q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: