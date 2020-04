April 30 (Reuters) - Khiron Life Sciences Corp:

* KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP - SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH MEDLIVE, A DISTRIBUTOR SERVING 3,000 CLINICS AND HOSPITALS IN BRAZIL

* KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP - MEDICAL EDUCATION, MARKETING ACTIVITIES AND SALES ARE PLANNED TO START IN Q3 2020 Source text: (reut.rs/3f9HYHc) Further company coverage: