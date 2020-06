BRIEF-Khiron Signs Distribution Deal In Germany For Medical Cannabis Imports And Sales

June 25 (Reuters) - Khiron Life Sciences Corp:

* KHIRON SIGNS DISTRIBUTION DEAL IN GERMANY FOR MEDICAL CANNABIS IMPORTS AND SALES

* KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES - FIRST IMPORT, SALES OF KHIRON BRANDED EU GMP MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS ARE EXPECTED IN Q3/20

* KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES - KHIRON BRANDED EU GMP MEDICAL CANNABIS TO SOON BE AVAILABLE IN GERMANY FOR PRESCRIPTION BY DOCTORS & DISPENSATION IN PHARMACIES