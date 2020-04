April 3 (Reuters) - Khiron Life Sciences Corp:

* KHIRON TO REPORT 2019 FISCAL YEAR END RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP - COST REDUCTION MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 INCLUDE PAY CUTS FOR COMPANY’S CEO AND PRESIDENT

* KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP - COST REDUCTION MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 INCLUDE PAY CUTS FOR BOARD MEMBERS AND MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT TEAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: