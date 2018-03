March 16 (Reuters) - Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Pcl:

* ‍Q1 NET PROFIT 140.696 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 453.055 MILLION BAHT​

* Q1 REVENUE FROM SALES AND REVENUE FROM RENDERING OF SERVICES 3.24 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 2.89 BILLION BAHT