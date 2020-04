April 22 (Reuters) - Khoon Group Ltd:

* ALL OF GROUP’S CONSTRUCTION SITES WILL REMAIN HALTED FROM 7 APRIL 2020 TO 1 JUNE 2020

* NOTES MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF SINGAPORE’S TIGHTER MEASURES TO FURTHER REDUCE LOCAL TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19 IN SINGAPORE

* AS AT 22 APRIL, GROUP WAS NOT ABLE TO CONTINUE WITH MAJORITY OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING PROJECTS