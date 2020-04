April 15 (Reuters) - Ki Group Holding SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 30.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY LOSS EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 965,000 YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, GROUP HAS ACTIVATED LAYOFF PROCEDURES AND IS MONITORING ANY ADDITIONAL EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES INTRODUCED BY GOVERNMENT

* ON COVID-19, LENDERS APPROVED ONE-YEAR MORATORIUM REQUESTS MADE BY GROUP ON CURRENT LOANS