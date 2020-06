BRIEF-Kiadis Announces First Patient Enrolled In Clinical Study As Part Of Its K-Nk003 Program

June 25 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma NV:

* KIADIS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN CLINICAL STUDY CONDUCTED AT THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY IN R/R AML WITH OFF-THE-SHELF K-NK CELLS FROM UNIVERSAL DONORS AS PART OF ITS K-NK003 PROGRAM

* KIADIS PHARMA NV - GOAL OF THIS STUDY IS TO ESTABLISH SAFETY OF NK CELL THERAPY FOR INDUCTION OF REMISSION IN PATIENTS WITH R/R AML OR MDS AND TO DETERMINE OPTIMAL DOSING AND OVERALL RESPONSE RATE

* KIADIS PHARMA NV - PHASE I STUDY, NCT04220684, WILL EVALUATE NK CELL PRODUCT IN UP TO 56 PATIENTS, AGES 18 - 80 WHO HAVE PRIMARY REFRACTORY AML, RELAPSED AML, OR MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES