June 12 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma NV:

* KIADIS ANNOUNCES NEW DATA DEMONSTRATING THAT K-NK CELLS PERSIST AND PROLIFERATE IN VIVO AND THAT K-NK CELLS USED ACROSS PAST AND FUTURE TRIALS HAVE THE SAME UNIQUE HYPERFUNCTIONAL PHENOTYPE