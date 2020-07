BRIEF-Kiadis Licenses Pre-Clinical K-NK-Cell Programmes To Sanofi

July 8 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* KIADIS LICENSES PREVIOUSLY UNDISCLOSED PRE-CLINICAL K-NK-CELL PROGRAMS TO SANOFI, WITH TOTAL POTENTIAL DEAL VALUE OF €875 MILLION, PLUS ROYALTIES

* KIADIS RECEIVES EUR 17.5 MILLION UP FRONT PAYMENT

* POTENTIAL FOR UP TO EUR 857.5 MILLION IN PRECLINICAL, CLINICAL, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* POTENTIAL FOR UP TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES

* UNDER TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT, SANOFI WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND BEAR ALL COSTS RELATED TO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO LICENSED K-NK PROGRAMS

* KIADIS HAS RETAINED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO AND WILL SUPPLY PM21 PARTICLES AND SELECT UNIVERSAL DONORS FOR SANOFI, PAID FOR BY SANOFI

* COMBINATION OF KIADIS’ CD38 KNOCK OUT K-NK CELLS WITH SANOFI’S ANTI-CD38 ANTIBODY SARCLISA ENABLES OPTIMAL TUMOR CELL KILLING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)