Jan 31 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* KIADIS PHARMA NV - LAST PATIENT DOSED WITH ATIR101™ IN PHASE II ‘008’ CLINICAL TRIAL

* KIADIS PHARMA NV - RESULTS FROM SINGLE DOSE 1-YEAR FOLLOW UP CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR PHASE II STUDY

* KIADIS PHARMA NV - DATA SUPPORTS ALREADY SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION

* KIADIS PHARMA NV - REMAINS ON TRACK TO POTENTIALLY OBTAIN (CONDITIONAL) EMA APPROVAL FOR ATIR101™ IN Q4 2018