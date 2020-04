April 30 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* ANNOUNCES EUR 5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH LIFE SCIENCES PARTNERS

* PLACEMENT OF 3 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.67 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS THIS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE THIS WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)