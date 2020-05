May 12 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma NV:

* WE LOOK FORWARD TO INITIATING THE RECENTLY APPROVED PHASE 2 NK-REALM STUDY AND TREATING THE FIRST PATIENTS WITH K-NK CELLS INDUSTRIALLY PRODUCED WITH PM21 - CEO

* ANNOUNCES NEW DATA VALIDATING AND ENHANCING ITS PM21 K-NK-CELL PLATFORM PRESENTED TODAY AT ASGCT VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING