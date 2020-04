BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma Files New Drug Application For Natural Killer Cell Therapy

April 9 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma NV:

* FILES FIRST INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH THE U.S. FDA FOR NATURAL KILLER (NK) CELL THERAPY PRODUCED WITH PM21

* PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 1/2 STUDY WITH LEADING TRANSPLANT CENTERS IN THE U.S. TO EVALUATE K-NK002 ONCE IT RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR THE IND

* UNDER NORMAL CIRCUMSTANCES, FDA WOULD TAKE 30 TO 60 DAYS TO REVIEW AN IND, BUT GIVEN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT, DIFFICULT TO PROJECT DATE FOR IND APPROVAL

* ONCE APPROVED, WE ARE READY TO IMMEDIATELY INITIATE TRIAL WITH BMT CTN, AND RAMP UP PRODUCTION OF CLINICAL MATERIALS - CEO

* NK-REALM STUDY WILL ENROLL 63 PATIENTS AT LEADING TRANSPLANT CENTERS IN U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)