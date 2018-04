BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma FY Net Loss Widens To 17.0 Million Euros

April 13 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma NV:

* KIADIS PHARMA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SIGNIFICANTLY STRENGTHENED CASH POSITION; RAISED OVER EUR 60 MILLION IN EQUITY AND DEBT (GROSS, INCLUDING RAISE IN MARCH 2018)

* FILED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR ATIR101 IN BLOOD CANCERS

* FY NET LOSS EUR 17.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 14.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON TRACK TO OBTAIN A CHMP OPINION IN Q4 OF 2018 FOR OUR LEAD PROGRAM ATIR101

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 16.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 11.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IF POSITIVE, CHMP OPINION WOULD ENABLE AN APPROVAL FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION IN Q1 OF 2019

* CASH POSITION INCREASED TO EUR 29.6 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2017 COMPARED TO EUR 14.6 MILLION AT END OF 2016

* POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF PROGRAM ATIR101 IN SELECTED COUNTRIES IN EUROPE STARTING IN H2 2019