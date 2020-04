BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma FY Operating Loss Widens To 73.2 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma NV:

* FY OPERATING LOSS -73.2 MILLION EUR VERSUS -25.2 MILLION EUR LOSS YEAR AGO

* UNDILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FOR 2019 INCREASED TO EUR 1.92 COMPARED TO EUR 1.46 IN 2018

* AS A RESULT OF OVERALL INCREASE IN TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES, GROUP’S OPERATING LOSS INCREASED FROM EUR 25.2 MILLION IN 2018 TO EUR 73.2 MILLION IN 2019

* NET LOSS FOR YEAR INCREASED BY EUR 22.8 MILLION TO EUR 52.6 MILLION IN 2019 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 29.8 MILLION IN 2018

* TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS DECREASED BY EUR 30.8 MILLION FROM EUR 60.3 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2018 TO EUR 29.5 MILLION AT END OF 2019