BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma Gets FDA Clearance Of Clinical Study in Leukemia

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma NV:

* KIADIS PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF CLINICAL STUDY BY THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY IN R/R AML WITH OFF-THE-SHELF NK CELLS FROM UNIVERSAL DONORS

* TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE FURTHER CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT OF KIADIS’ K-NK003 PRODUCT

* OSUCCC - JAMES TEAM RECEIVED FDA APPROVAL FOR AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO BEGIN THIS TRIAL AND EXPECTS TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS IN MARCH 2020

* OSU AND KIADIS PLAN TO WORK TOGETHER TO INITIATE A COMPANY SPONSORED TRIAL WITH OFF—SHELF K-NK003 CELLS EXPANDED WITH KIADIS' PARTICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORM (PM21) IN SAME PATIENT POPULATION LATER THIS YEAR