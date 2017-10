BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma launches private placement of around 2.25 million new shares

Oct 9 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* KIADIS PHARMA LAUNCHES A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF APPROXIMATELY 2.25 MILLION NEW SHARES

* ‍COMPANY RETAINS OPTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE SOLD.​

* ‍EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY WILL NOT HAVE PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS​

* ‍NEW SHARES WILL RANK PARI PASSU IN ALL RESPECTS WITH CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMPANY​

* ‍SHARES WILL BE PLACED WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED IN PLACING TO BE DETERMINED THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​

* ‍BOOKBUILDING PERIOD FOR PLACING WILL COMMENCE TODAY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE​