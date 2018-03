March 28 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* ON TRACK WITH EUROPEAN REGULATORY REVIEW FOR ATIR101

* ‍ON TRACK TO POTENTIALLY OBTAIN A POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ATIR101 IN Q4 2018

* ‍ON TRACK TO POTENTIALLY OBTAIN (CONDITIONAL) APPROVAL FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION IN Q1 2019 FOR ATIR101​

* THE APPROVALS ‍WOULD ALLOW FOR A EUROPEAN LAUNCH IN H2 2019​

* ‍IS CONDUCTING A PHASE 3 TRIAL WITH ATIR101 ACROSS EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA​