March 17 (Reuters) - Kibo Energy PLC:

* AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, EPC SOW HAVE BEEN DELAYED, MEANING BORDERSLEY’S COMMISSIONING WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE BY Q1 2020;

* MED’S JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER, AB IMPIANTI S.R.L (‘AB’), WHO ARE BASED NEAR MILAN, ITALY HAD TO TEMPORARILY HALT OPERATIONS

* MED, AB CONTINUE TO PROGRESS ACTIVITY BUT AT PRESENT CANNOT ADVISE ON REVISED TIMINGS DUE TO ONGOING IMPACT CORONAVIRUS HAS