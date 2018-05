May 17 (Reuters) - Kidman Resources Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH TESLA, INC. TO SUPPLY LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

* INITIAL TERM 3 YEARS ON FIXED-PRICE TAKE-OR-PAY BASIS FROM DELIVERY OF FIRST PRODUCT, AND CONTAINS 2 3-YEAR TERM OPTIONS

* AGREEMENT EQUATES TO LESS THAN 25% OF KIDMAN’S PORTION OF INITIAL NAMEPLATE PRODUCTION FOR FIRST THREE YEARS FROM REFINERY

* OTHER COMMERCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: