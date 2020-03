March 27 (Reuters) - Kidoz Inc:

* KIDOZ INC - FILES APPLICATION FOR A 45-DAYS EXTENSION OF THE FILING DEADLINE OF THE 10-K

* KIDOZ INC SAYS WILL DELAY FILING OF FORM 10-K, ORIGINALLY DUE MONDAY, MARCH 30; ANTICIPATES FILING FORM 10-K BY NO LATER THAN APRIL 25 Source text: (bit.ly/2xwbrtC) Further company coverage: