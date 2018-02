Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kidsland International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY FOR FY2017​

* EXPECTED RESULTS DUE TO ‍DECREASE IN GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF GROUP‘S PRODUCTS IN Q4 OF FY2017​

* CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR FY2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF HK$50 MILLION TO HK$70 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: