March 15 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 2 PERCENT TO 23 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY UNDERLYING REVENUE ‍2,154​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2,001 MILLION POUNDS

* HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍48.8​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION POUNDS

* ‍ON COURSE TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 AND ON TRACK WITH VISION 2020 GOALS​

* GROUP’S NET DEBT BALANCE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF £239 MILLION (JUNE 2017: £110 MILLION)

* HY ORDER BOOK OF £9.5 BILLION, GREW 7 PERCENT