Nov 14 (Reuters) - KIER GROUP PLC:

* ‍APPOINTED TO ESFA 8 BLN POUNDS CONSTRUCTION FRAMEWORK​

* ‍CONFIRMS BEEN AWARDED NUMBER OF PLACES ON EDUCATION AND SKILLS FUNDING AGENCY‘S (ESFA) LATEST £8BN FOUR-YEAR CONSTRUCTION FRAMEWORK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)