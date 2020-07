BRIEF-Kier Group Says Group's Orderbook £7.6 Bln Ast At May 31

July 1 (Reuters) - Kier Group PLC:

* KIER GROUP PLC - AS AT 31 MAY 2020, GROUP’S ORDERBOOK WAS C.£7.6BN

* KIER GROUP PLC - GROUP TO REMAIN CONFIDENT IN ITS OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2021

* KIER GROUP PLC - GROUP’S AVERAGE MONTH-END NET DEBT FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE C.£440M

* KIER GROUP PLC - GROUP HAS AGREED WAIVERS WITH ITS LENDERS IN RESPECT OF GROUP’S FINANCIAL COVENANTS FOR TEST PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

* KIER GROUP PLC - CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH TRUSTEES OF ITS PENSION SCHEMES IN RELATION TO A REVISED DEFICIT REPAIR PLAN