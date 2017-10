Sept 21 (Reuters) - KIER GROUP PLC:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 67.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY CONSTRUCTION AND SERVICES ORDER BOOKS TOTAL APPROXIMATELY £9.5BN AND PROVIDE GOOD LONG-TERM VISIBILITY OF FUTURE WORKLOAD

* “CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING DOUBLE-DIGIT PROFIT GROWTH IN FY18”

* FY REVENUE £4.27 BILLION VERSUS £4.08 BILLION

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £126 MILLION VERSUS £116 MILLION

* FY NET DEBT 6 OF £110M, AT LOWER END OF MARKET FORECASTS AND MAINTAINING <1x ratio to ebitda