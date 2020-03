BRIEF-Kier Says Employees, Top Level Management Taking Salary Cut For 3 Months

March 30 (Reuters) - Kier Group PLC:

* KIER GROUP PLC - IN LIGHT OF COVID-19, PROCESS TO DISPOSE OF KIER LIVING AND EVALUATION OF OPTIONS FOR OUR PROPERTY BUSINESS HAVE BOTH BEEN PAUSED

* KIER GROUP - C.6,500 EMPLOYEES, EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, BOARD TAKING REDUCTION OF BETWEEN 7.5% & 25% IN BASE SALARIES/FEES FOR 3-MONTH FROM APRIL

* KIER GROUP PLC - COST SAVING PROGRAMME REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER AT LEAST £65M OF SAVINGS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2021

* KIER GROUP PLC - TOTAL FACILITIES OF C.£910M, INCLUDING C.£700M OF FACILITIES WHICH ARE DUE FOR RENEWAL DURING 2022

* KIER GROUP - IF SITES OR WORKPLACES ARE NOT ABLE TO OPERATE TO STANDARD, WILL IMPLEMENT MODIFICATIONS TO LAYOUT/WORKING PRACTICES/CLOSE THEM

* KIER GROUP PLC - TRADING FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO DATE HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS