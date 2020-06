June 10 (Reuters) - Kilpest India Ltd:

* GOT JUNE 9 DATED ORDER FOR SUPPLY OF 500,000 TESTS OF TRUPCR VIRAL RNA EXTRACTION KIT TO BE USED FOR TESTING OF COVID-19

* TOTAL VALUE OF JUNE 9 DATED ORDER IS 50.9 MILLION RUPEES

* GETS ORDER WORTH 609.9 MILLION RUPEES FOR SUPPLY OF TRUPCR SARS-COV-2 RT QPCR KIT