May 1 (Reuters) - Kilpest India Ltd:

* KILPEST INDIA LTD SAYS IN LAST 22 WORKING DAYS PRODUCED 105,000 TESTS OF TRUPCR SARS-COV-2 RT QPCR KIT VERSION 2.0

* KILPEST INDIA-CONFIDENT OF RAMPING PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO ACHIEVE DAILY PRODUCTION OF 40,000 -50,000 TESTS OF TRUPCR SARS-COV-2 RT QPCR KIT VERSION 2.0