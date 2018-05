BRIEF-Kilroy Realty Agrees To Sell $250 Mln Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

May 14 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* KILROY REALTY CORP - OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018

* KILROY REALTY CORP - OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018

* KILROY REALTY CORP - 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026

* KILROY REALTY CORP - 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026