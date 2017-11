Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp:

* KILROY REALTY, L.P. PRICES $425 MILLION OF 3.450% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* SAYS ‍NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.870% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT WITH A YIELD TO MATURITY OF 3.471%​

* SAYS ‍NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 3.450% PER ANNUM ON JUNE 15 & DEC 15 EACH YEAR AND MATURE ON DEC 15, 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: