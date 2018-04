April 25 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE $182.8 MILLION VERSUS $179.3 MILLION

* UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%