BRIEF-Kimball Hospitality announces the pending acquisition of D’style, Inc.
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 1:16 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Kimball Hospitality announces the pending acquisition of D’style, Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kimball International Inc

* Kimball Hospitality announces the pending acquisition of D’style, Inc.

* Kimball International Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal year 2018

* Kimball International Inc - ‍purchase price for D‘style​ is $20.0 million, inclusive of a $2.2 million contingent earn-out

* Kimball International-D‘style will continue to be led by Roberto Besquin,former co-owner and founder of company, who will serve as executive director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
