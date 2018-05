May 8 (Reuters) - Kimball International Inc:

* KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL CEO TO RETIRE

* KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC - BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018

* KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC - SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL - BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS