BRIEF-Kimball International Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.16

Kimball International Inc:

* KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $157.9 MILLION

* CONSOLIDATED ORGANIC ORDERS INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 30% IN APRIL OVER PRIOR YEAR

* ESTIMATE THAT HIGHER TRANSPORTATION AND COMMODITY COSTS REDUCED OUR OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $1.9 MILLION IN OUR Q3

* KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL - REASSESSED OUR PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL TARGETS

* SEES OVER NEXT THREE TO FIVE YEARS, SALES OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH ANNUALLY

* SEES OVER NEXT THREE TO FIVE YEARS, EPS GROWTH OF 2X TO 2.5X SALES GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: