BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark Announces Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.71

April 23 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp:

* KIMBERLY-CLARK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $4.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.6 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.90 TO $7.20

* Q1 PERSONAL CARE SEGMENT SALES OF $2.3 BILLION WERE UP 3 PERCENT

* QTRLY CONSUMER TISSUE SEGMENT SALES OF $1.6 BILLION WERE UP 9 PERCENT

* CONTINUES TO TARGET FULL-YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENT

* RESULTS IN 2018 INCLUDED $577 MILLION OF CHARGES RELATED TO 2018 GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM

* KIMBERLY-CLARK SAYS Q1 RESTRUCTURING SAVINGS WERE INSIGNIFICANT AND CO CONTINUES TO TARGET FY 2018 SAVINGS OF $50 TO $70 MILLION

* KIMBERLY-CLARK - TO IMPLEMENT GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM, EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF $1,700 TO $1,900 MILLION PRE-TAX BY END OF 2020

* SEES FY NET SALES INCREASE OF 2 TO 3 PERCENT

* SEES INFLATION IN KEY COST INPUTS OF $400 TO $550 MILLION IN FY

* Q1 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WAS 59.8 PERCENT IN 2018, WHICH INCLUDED $82 MILLION NET CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. TAX REFORM RELATED MATTERS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S