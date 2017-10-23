FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark announces Q3 earnings per share $1.60
October 23, 2017 / 11:45 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark announces Q3 earnings per share $1.60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kimberly-clark Corp

* Kimberly-Clark announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.66 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - ‍Confirmed its previous guidance for full-year 2017 net sales and earnings per share​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp qtrly personal care segment sales of $2.3 billion, down 1 percent​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp qtrly ‍consumer tissue segment sales of $1.5 billion, up 3 percent​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.20, revenue view $18.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - ‍Full-year spending in 2017 is anticipated to be slightly below company’s target range of $850 million to $950 million​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - ‍Full-year input cost inflation is expected to be slightly above company’s previous estimate of $200 million to $300 million​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - Year-to-date ‍results were impacted by lower net selling prices and $220 million of higher input costs ​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - ‍Continues to expect that full-year 2017 net sales and organic sales will be similar, or up slightly, year-on-year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

