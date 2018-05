May 11 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp:

* KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP - KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

* KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP - UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER