May 21 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp:

* KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

* KIMBERLY-CLARK - BUONFANTINO MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK'S BABY AND CHILD CARE BUSINESS IN NORTH AMERICA