BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS of $1.57

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp:

* KIMBERLY-CLARK ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS, 2018 OUTLOOK, NEW GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING AND MULTI-YEAR COST SAVINGS TARGET

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.90 TO $4.50

* Q4 SALES $4.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.6 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.90 TO $7.20

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.57

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.75

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 1 TO 2 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANNOUNCED A NEW GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING INITIATIVE AND ESTABLISHED A MULTI-YEAR SAVINGS TARGET FOR ITS ONGOING COST SAVINGS PROGRAM

* KIMBERLY-CLARK - NEW RESTRUCTURING IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF $500 TO $550 MILLION BY END OF 2021

* COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A 3.1 PERCENT INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR 2018

* 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENT

* KIMBERLY-CLARK - ESTABLISHED COST SAVINGS TARGET OF MORE THAN $1.5 BILLION OVER 2018 TO 2021 TIME PERIOD FROM ITS ONGOING FORCE PROGRAM

* WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF 5,000 TO 5,500

* KIMBERLY-CLARK - EXPECTS TO CLOSE OR SELL ABOUT 10 MANUFACTURING FACILITIES AND EXPAND PRODUCTION CAPACITY AT SEVERAL OTHERS

* KIMBERLY-CLARK - EXPECTS TO EXIT OR DIVEST SOME LOW-MARGIN BUSINESSES THAT GENERATE ABOUT 1 PERCENT OF CO‘S NET SALES

* TO IMPLEMENT RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM, COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CASH SPENDING OF $1,500 TO $1,700 MILLION BY END OF 2020

* EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-CASH RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF $800 TO $900 MILLION PRE-TAX BY END OF 2020

* KIMBERLY-CLARK - RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $1,200 MILLION TO $1,350 MILLION PRE-TAX ($950 TO $1,050 MILLION AFTER TAX)

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BILLION ​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $18.65 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $1.00 PER SHARE, UP FROM $0.97 PER SHARE IN 2017

* QTRLY PERSONAL CARE SEGMENT SALES OF $2.3 BILLION, UP 1 PERCENT ​

* SEES COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $400 MILLION FROM FORCE PROGRAM & $50 TO $70 MILLION FROM 2018 GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM FOR FY 2018

