BRIEF-Kimco Realty provides update on Puerto Rico assets after Hurricane Maria

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp
* Kimco Realty provides update on Puerto Rico assets after Hurricane Maria
* Kimco Realty Corp - two assets in southern part of island were less impacted and most tenants have resumed operations
* Kimco Realty - expects all damage will be insured under existing policies, with building coverage subject to a collective deductible of $1.2 million
* Kimco Realty Corp- five properties in northern region sustained more significant damage from hurricane